Only True Texans Go Grocery Shopping Here

Grocery shopping is a routine yet essential task that connects us to the heart of our daily sustenance.

Whether navigating fully stocked aisles or scrolling through virtual carts, the journey of selecting ingredients and essentials intertwines practicality, preference and sometimes a hint of culinary inspiration.

Join Daily Meal in discovering what the best grocery store in every U.S. state is:

“Even though there's plenty of increased competition these days from Amazon Prime, Fresh Direct, meal kit companies, and other delivery services, supermarkets remain an essential part of American life. And in every state, one supermarket chain, be it a big national chain or a smaller chain we wish were national, stands out from the pack.

For this list, we have included brick-and-mortar grocers, local markets, supermarkets, membership-only warehouse clubs, and nationwide department store retailers that have supermarkets within their retail locations. Convenience stores, delis, farmers markets, and technology-based shops like Peapod were not considered.”

H-E-B is the most popular grocery store in Texas:

“Serving everything from platters of Texas barbecue and bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers to ready-to-bake flatbread pizzas and creative sushi rolls and poke bowls, H-E-B has become a beloved Texas institution with dozens upon dozens of locations in the state. H-E-B Plus! locations also offer clothes and household goods like coolers, smokers, and party supplies. The store brand also offers plenty of classic Texas foods like kolaches, jumbo buttermilk biscuits, and even condiments from beloved Texas fast food chain Whataburger, a regional chain we wish were national."