Teens Arrested After Damaging Over 100 Cars In 'Mass Vandalism' Spree

Two teenagers were arrested and accused of engaging in a "mass vandalism" spree across Billings, Montana. Authorities said that 18-year-old Gabriel Douglas Lamb and a 17-year-old used BB guns to shoot at least 95 cars across the city.

Cops received a tip from a girl who said she was with the teens when they started shooting at cars, windows, and signs. She told investigators that the vandalism spree lasted about three hours.

Officials estimated they caused around $40,000 worth of damage.

During a search of Lamb's home and car, officers found five BB guns, multiple boxes of BBs, and a box of CO2 canisters.

Lamb was taken into custody at his job and transferred to Yellowstone County jail, where he was arraigned via video on felony charges of criminal mischief and pecuniary loss of more than $1,500. He pleaded not guilty, and the judge set his bail at $25,000.

The 17-year-old was remanded to Youth Services to face charges.