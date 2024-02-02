Vince McMahon Under Federal Investigation Prior To Lawsuit: Report

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon has been under federal investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations in recent months, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Wall Street Journal.

Prosecutors in New York have been in contact with women who made sexual misconduct claims against McMahon prior to a lawsuit being filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant last week. Federal agents reportedly executed a search warrant for McMahon's phone and a subpoena to acquire documents possessed by him in relation to allegations of “rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination” made by current or former WWE employees was delivered in relation to the probe, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Grant filed a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut last Thursday (January 25) accusing McMahon of forcing a physical relationship in exchange for promised employment, which she claims led to her feeling "trapped in an impossible situation" in which she had to adhere to his demands or face ruin.

“Ms. Grant feared she had everything to lose and faced negative consequences no matter what happened,” the lawsuit states via NBC News.