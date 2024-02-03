Bissell Recalls 150,000 Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Due To Fire Hazard

By Bill Galluccio

February 3, 2024

Bissell Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners
Photo: Bissell

Bissell is recalling 150,000 vacuum cleaners due to the possible risk of a fire. The recall covers the cordless Bissell Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners with the following model numbers:

  • 1985
  • 19851 (also called Multi Auto)
  • 19859
  • 1985T
  • 2151
  • 21512
  • 21513
  • 21517
  • 21518
  • 21519
  • 2151A
  • 2151T
  • 2151W
  • 2151V

They were sold online and at stores across the country, including Lowe's, Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, from August 2016 through December 2022 for between $110 and $270.

Bissell explained that the vacuum's battery pack can overheat, creating a potential fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Bissell received 17 reports of the vacuums "smoking and emitting a burning odor." The battery pack caught on fire in six instances, resulting in three reports of minor property damage and two people suffering minor burn injuries.

Bissell said that consumers should stop using the recalled vacuums immediately. You can request a replacement and receive instructions on how to safely deplete the batteries here.

