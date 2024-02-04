Burna Boy Brings Out Brandy & 21 Savage For Historic Grammy Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
Burna Boy made his grand debut at the Grammys with a historic performance.
On Sunday night, February 4, the international superstar hit the stage for his first-ever performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The revered Afrobeats artist started his set with “On Form" and “City Boy” while surrounded by dancers and musicians from his home in Nigeria. Once "Sittin' On Top Of The World" began, he invited Brandy out to perform her part of the infectious chorus, which stems from her hit with Ma$e "Top Of The World" off her 1998 album Never Say Never. Later on, Burna Boy brought out 21 Savage to deliver his verse.
🚨ICYMI🇳🇬🎶🇺🇸🏆: @burnaboy performs “On Form,” “City Boy” & “Sittin On Top Of The World” with @4everBrandy & @21savage at the 66th #GRAMMYs.— Ölele | DTS👨🏾🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) February 5, 2024
🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/SH9spWV8wb
This is the fifth year in a row that Burna Boy has been embraced by the Recording Academy, but this year is different. Burna Boy's performance marks the first time any Afrobeats artist has performed at the revered awards show. Burna Boy also made history after he earned his first nomination in the rap category for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to “Sittin’ On Top of the World."
His other hit song “City Boys” was nominated for Best African Music Performance and “Alone” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack was nominated for Best Global Music Performance. His 2023 album I Told Them… was also nominated for Best Global Music Album.
This was also the first time fans got to see 21 Savage perform at the Grammys. The Atlanta-based rapper also received nominations for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his joint album with Drake Her Loss.