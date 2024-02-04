This is the fifth year in a row that Burna Boy has been embraced by the Recording Academy, but this year is different. Burna Boy's performance marks the first time any Afrobeats artist has performed at the revered awards show. Burna Boy also made history after he earned his first nomination in the rap category for Best Melodic Rap Performance thanks to “Sittin’ On Top of the World."



His other hit song “City Boys” was nominated for Best African Music Performance and “Alone” from the Wakanda Forever soundtrack was nominated for Best Global Music Performance. His 2023 album I Told Them… was also nominated for Best Global Music Album.



This was also the first time fans got to see 21 Savage perform at the Grammys. The Atlanta-based rapper also received nominations for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance for his joint album with Drake Her Loss.

