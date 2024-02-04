Killer Mike Gets Detained At Grammys Hours After Winning Three Awards
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
Killer Mike's incredible victory at the Grammys was cut short after he was detained by police at the awards show.
On Sunday evening, February 4, reporter Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter posted footage of the Atlanta rapper being escorted by police out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs. TMZ reports that Killer Mike alleged got into a physical altercation with a security guard at the event. An official reportedly told Mike's team that he may be released later tonight. However, it's not clear what he's being charged with. His team declined to comment on the situation, per Gardner.
Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024
Before the incident, Killer Mike was enjoying the highlight of his career. He had just sweeped the rap category during the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles just hours before the telecast. Mike won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. He also claimed Best Rap Album for his MICHAEL LP and beat out other popular albums like Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss and Travis Scott's UTOPIA.
“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls**t," Mike said during his acceptance speech. "I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”
THR notes that the artist is still being held at a security room at the arena. An official told the outlet that the incident has nothing to do with the Grammy Awards with another source saying "It's a big nothing."
See footage from his acceptance speech below.