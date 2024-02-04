Before the incident, Killer Mike was enjoying the highlight of his career. He had just sweeped the rap category during the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles just hours before the telecast. Mike won the award for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. He also claimed Best Rap Album for his MICHAEL LP and beat out other popular albums like Drake & 21 Savage's Her Loss and Travis Scott's UTOPIA.



“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls**t," Mike said during his acceptance speech. "I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”



THR notes that the artist is still being held at a security room at the arena. An official told the outlet that the incident has nothing to do with the Grammy Awards with another source saying "It's a big nothing."



