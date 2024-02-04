Nikki Haley Mocks Donald Trump In Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise cameo during the cold opening of 'Saturday Night Live' to mock former ally turned rival Donald Trump Saturday (February 3) night.

Haley, 51, who served as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, appeared as herself in the audience of a CNN South Carolina town hall skit featuring Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson, and asked "Why won't you debate Nikki Haley?"

“Oh my God it’s the woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6, it’s Nancy Pelosi,” Johnson said as Trump.

“Are you doing ok Donald, you might need a mental competency test?” Haley responded.

“I took it ok and I aced the Test,” Johnson said.

“I’m 100 percent mental. And I’m competent because I’m a man. That’s why women shouldn’t run the economy, in fact a woman recently asked me for 83.3 million dollars,” he added, referencing Trump's payout judgment to E. Jean Carroll in a defamation case last week.