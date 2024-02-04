Nikki Haley Mocks Donald Trump In Surprise 'SNL' Cameo
By Jason Hall
February 4, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a surprise cameo during the cold opening of 'Saturday Night Live' to mock former ally turned rival Donald Trump Saturday (February 3) night.
Haley, 51, who served as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, appeared as herself in the audience of a CNN South Carolina town hall skit featuring Trump, played by cast member James Austin Johnson, and asked "Why won't you debate Nikki Haley?"
“Oh my God it’s the woman who was in charge of security on Jan. 6, it’s Nancy Pelosi,” Johnson said as Trump.
“Are you doing ok Donald, you might need a mental competency test?” Haley responded.
“I took it ok and I aced the Test,” Johnson said.
“I’m 100 percent mental. And I’m competent because I’m a man. That’s why women shouldn’t run the economy, in fact a woman recently asked me for 83.3 million dollars,” he added, referencing Trump's payout judgment to E. Jean Carroll in a defamation case last week.
“I see dead people.” That’s exactly what voters will think if this race is between Trump and Biden in the fall.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024
Had a blast tonight on SNL! Know it was past Donald’s bedtime so looking forward to the stream of unhinged tweets in the a.m. pic.twitter.com/W43LlPOoi2
“And you spent 50 million in your own legal defense do you need to borrow some money?” Haley responded.
Johnson then ranted before concluding with "I see dead people," to which Haley said, “That’s what voters will say when they see you and [President] Joe [Biden] on the ballot,” seemingly referencing that both candidates would be in their 80s during the next four-year presidential term.
Haley and Johnson went back and forth before the skit concluded with guest host, Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri, asking Haley what the main cause of the Civil War was, adding, "And do you think it starts with an ‘S’ and ends with ‘Lavery?”
“Yep, I probably should have said that the first time,” Haley responded before delivering the show's iconic, "live from New York it's Saturday Night" line.
Haley was criticized for failing to mention slavery as the main cause of the civil war during a December town hall, later responding "of course" and adding that she assumed it was a "given" amid backlash. Trump is currently leading the Republican primary with 33 delegates to Haley's 17, with all other candidates having already dropped out of the race.