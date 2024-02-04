Taylor Swift Announces New Album While Winning 13th Grammy
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 5, 2024
Taylor Swift revealed a huge secret while accepting her 13th Grammy award. During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 album Midnights, she announced that her brand new album The Tortured Poet's Department will be out on April 19th.
As soon as she stepped off the stage, Swift revealed the cover art with a post on Instagram. "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19 🤍," Swift wrote in the caption.
The post also included a handwritten note that reads: "And so I enter into evidence/ My tarnished coat of arms/ My talismans and charms/ The tick, tick, tick/ of love bombs/ My Veins of pitch black ink/ All's fiar in love and poetry... Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department."
Swifties were anticipating some kind of announcement during the 2024 Grammy Awards. As she walked the red carpet, fans began to pick apart her outfit. "Taylor just arrived at the #GRAMMYs and we’re scared. Is she on her vigilante s*** again?" one fan said, zooming in on Swift's choice of jewelry.