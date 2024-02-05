Newlyweds Killed In Shooting At Bar Where Wife Worked As Bartender

A Wisconsin newlywed couple was killed in a mysterious double homicide that took place at the sports bar where the wife worked as a bartender.

Gina and Emerson Weingart, who were married last June, were fatally wounded in the shooting, which took place inside Sports Page Barr in Elkhorn just after midnight last Thursday (February 1). Gina, 37, and Emerson, 33, were identified by Jordan Barr, the owner of the sports bar, who described the shooter as a "coward."

"Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning," Barr wrote on the business' Facebook account. "The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family. Before Gina joined our staff, her and Emerson started coming in and very quickly became close with all of us, staff and patrons alike.

"When I eventually offered Gina a part time job, they were already a part of the family. Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core."