Speaker Johnson Said Senate Immigration Bill 'Dead On Arrival' In The House

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized an immigration deal negotiated by the Senate shortly after the text was released.

"I've seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won't come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, 'the border never closes.' If this bill reaches the House, it will be dead on arrival," Johnson wrote on X.

The bill makes substantial changes to immigration law, creating a system that allows the federal government to temporarily restrict border crossings based on the average number of daily encounters with migrants at the border. The legislation also makes it more difficult for migrants to claim asylum and shortens the timeline to process their claim to six months.

The bill also includes $20 billion in border funding, $60 billion for Ukraine, and $14.1 billion in aid for Israel.

While the bill has some Republican support, several conservative Senators also had harsh words for the deal, including Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, and Mike Lee.

"No self-respecting senator should agree to vote on this 370-page bill this week. Any 41 senators can prevent the bill from proceeding. If you agree that senators should have this bill for at least a few weeks (and certainly more than a few days) before voting on it, say so!" Senator Lee said.