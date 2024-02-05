WATCH: Tesla Driver Wearing Apple Vision Pro Headset Gets Pulled Over

Just a few hours after the Apple Vision Pro headset was released, one man decided to take it for a test drive. Literally.

X user, lentinidante, posted a video of himself driving his Tesla while wearing the virtual reality headset. He can be seen typing in the air and making other hand gestures as the car drives itself down the highway.

About halfway through the video, the camera pans over to show two police cars pulling up behind Dante, who has parked his car but is still wearing the $3,500 headset.

It is unclear if he kept the headset on while speaking to the officers or if he received a ticket for wearing the device.

Apple explicitly prohibits using the Apple Vision Pro while driving or riding a bicycle due to safety risks.

"Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety," the company wrote on its safety information page.