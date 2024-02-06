Dozens of people were left ill after contracting an unknown illness while aboard a cruise ship that stopped in Florida recently. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 153 people fell sick during an ongoing voyage on Cunard Cruise Line's Queen Victoria, according to an update posted Monday (February 5).

The agency said 128 out of 1,824 passengers reported feeling sick during the trip, and 25 of the 967 crew members onboard also became ill, the statement reads.

The CDC said patients suffered diarrhea and vomiting from an unidentified gastrointestinal illness. Investigators haven't found out what's causing the sickness as of Tuesday (February 6).

Officials stated the cruise ship departed for its 109-day voyage out of Southampton, England on January 11. The Queen Victoria left Fort Lauderdale for its current leg of the voyage on January 22, and it's scheduled to run through February 12, WFLA reported. The entire trip ends on April 28 and will return to England.

Cunard Cruise Line and the ship crew have isolated infected individuals and increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in the wake of the outbreak, according to the CDC. The cruise ship's outbreak response and sanitation procedures are also under review, the agency confirmed.