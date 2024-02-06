Facebook And Instagram To Start Labeling Some AI-Generated Images

Meta announced that it will start labeling images on Facebook and Instagram that were created using artificial intelligence programs. Currently, the social media company marks any images created with its Meta AI tool with "Imagined with AI."

Going forward, Meta plans to start marking images created with other AI tools, including Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock.

"That's why we've been working with industry partners to align on common technical standards that signal when a piece of content has been created using AI. Being able to detect these signals will make it possible for us to label AI-generated images that users post to Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. We're building this capability now, and in the coming months, we'll start applying labels in all languages supported by each app," Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, wrote in a blog post.

Meta also wants to tag AI-created images, video, and audio from other sources and will start requiring users to note if what they are posting was made using an AI tool.

"While the industry works towards this capability, we're adding a feature for people to disclose when they share AI-generated video or audio so we can add a label to it. We'll require people to use this disclosure and label tool when they post organic content with a photorealistic video or realistic-sounding audio that was digitally created or altered, and we may apply penalties if they fail to do so," Clegg explained.

Meta also said that in some instances, it could add a more prominent label to the image.

"If we determine that digitally created or altered image, video or audio content creates a particularly high risk of materially deceiving the public on a matter of importance, we may add a more prominent label if appropriate, so people have more information and context," Clegg wrote.