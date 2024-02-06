Honda Recalls Over 750,000 Vehicles Due To Airbag Issue

Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles because of an issue with the passenger-side airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a faulty weight sensor could crack and short circuit, resulting in the airbags unintentionally deploying during a crash.

The sensor is meant to ensure that the airbags do not deploy when children or small adults are sitting in the front seat.

The following make and models are part of the recall:

2020 Acura MDX

2020 Civic coupe, Fit

2020-2021 Acura TLX vehicles

2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid

2020-2022 Acura RDX

2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, and Odyssey

2021 Civic Type R, Insight

2021-2022 Civic hatchback

2022 Acura MDX

Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealer, where technicians will replace the sensor free of charge. Those who previously paid to replace the sensor are eligible for reimbursement.

Honda said it will begin notifying owners starting on March 18.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.