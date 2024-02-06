Honda Recalls Over 750,000 Vehicles Due To Airbag Issue
By Bill Galluccio
February 6, 2024
Honda is recalling over 750,000 vehicles because of an issue with the passenger-side airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that a faulty weight sensor could crack and short circuit, resulting in the airbags unintentionally deploying during a crash.
The sensor is meant to ensure that the airbags do not deploy when children or small adults are sitting in the front seat.
The following make and models are part of the recall:
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Civic coupe, Fit
- 2020-2021 Acura TLX vehicles
- 2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid
- 2020-2022 Acura RDX
- 2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V, and Odyssey
- 2021 Civic Type R, Insight
- 2021-2022 Civic hatchback
- 2022 Acura MDX
Owners can bring their vehicles to the dealer, where technicians will replace the sensor free of charge. Those who previously paid to replace the sensor are eligible for reimbursement.
Honda said it will begin notifying owners starting on March 18.
You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.