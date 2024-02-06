Jury Reaches Verdict In Manslaughter Trial Of School Shooter's Mother

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a teenager who killed four people at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021, was found guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter. She faces up to 15 years in prison.

The jury reached their decision after ten hours of deliberations.

Prosecutors argued that Crumbley was "grossly negligent" for buying a gun for her son while ignoring warning signs about his mental health.

They cited text messages in which her son, Ethan, told a friend that his mom laughed when he told her he was experiencing hallucinations.

She was also accused of failing to properly store the gun that she and her husband purchased for their son as an early Christmas present. Two days before the shooting, Ethan and his mother went to the range to practice shooting.

During the trial, Crumbley took the stand and expressed no remorse for her actions, which prosecutors said resulted in her son killing four people and wounding six others.

"I've asked myself if I would have done anything differently, and I wouldn't have," she testified.

Prosecutors said that she and her husband share the blame for her son's actions.

"It's a rare case that takes some really egregious facts," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said during her closing arguments. "It takes the unthinkable, and she has done the unthinkable, and because of that, four kids have died."

James Crumbly is also facing the same charges. His trial is scheduled to begin in early March.

Last year, Ethan pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of murder, and 19 other charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.