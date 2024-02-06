The Best Public High School In Colorado Has Been Revealed

Deciding on which high school to send your children can be a tough decision. Parents have to weigh many factors, including teacher-to-student ratio, education quality, available college preparation courses, extracurricular activities, location, and much more. Many adult Americans also have a fondness for their high schools and would love to see whether they're thriving or not.

That's why Niche revealed their 2024 rankings of every state's best high schools. Analysts determined their rankings "based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users."

Stargate Charter School was crowned Colorado's top public high school! The institution, located in Thornton, scored an overall A+ rating on Niche with high marks in academics, college prep, teachers, and more.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Colorado, according to Niche:

Stargate Charter School (Thornton) Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village) Peak to Peak Charter School (Lafayette) Cheyenne Mountain High School (Colorado Springs) Fairview High School (Boulder) Grandview High School (Aurora) D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (Denver) Rock Canyon High School (Highlands Ranch) Boulder High School (Boulder) The Vanguard School Senior High (Colorado Springs)

Check out the full rundown on Niche's website.