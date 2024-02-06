WATCH: Travis Kelce Reveals His Current Favorite Taylor Swift Song
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that 'Anti-Hero' is his current favorite song by pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift while speaking to reporters during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday (February 5).
"Right now, I’d probably say ‘Anti-Hero’ just ’cause I hear it every single day,” Kelce said.
The two-time Super Bowl champion had previously revealed that 'Blank Space' was among his favorites of Swift's songs during an interview with WSJ Magazine in November.
“‘Blank Space’ was one I wanted to hear live for sure. ‘I could make a bad guy good for the weekend.’ That’s a helluva line,” Kelce said, while also calling Swift a "genius" who "writes catchy jingles."
Kelce also discussed Swift's historic fourth Grammy 'Album of the Year' win and new album announcement during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night.
"She’s unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too," he said.
Kelce also claimed he's already heard some of Swift's upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' but added that he won't reveal anything, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington.
Swift has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII despite a scheduled 'Eras Tour' concert in Japan on the same weekend. Some NFL fans have criticized the coverage dedicated to Swift's attendance and relationship with Kelce, while others have celebrated it, as the singer "has generated an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL," Apex Marketing Group recently confirmed to Front Office Sports.
Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month.
Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”