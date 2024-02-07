Cash Money’s Birdman & Slim Receive Keys To City Of New Orleans

"As a Son of the City of New Orleans, I admire your significant contributions to the music industry, steadfast encouragement of emerging artists, and your embodiment of the enduring the spirit of New Orleans through a lifelong commitment to community betterment," she continued. "On behalf of the City of New Orleans, we thank you for maintaining strong ties to your roots! Johnny and Gladys Williams would be PROUD."



Birdman and Slim received the keys to the city a few days after they were honored at the Emile Ball in Louisiana. On Friday, February 2, the Cash Money CEO's received a proclamation from New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas during the event at the Fillmore.



"When I got into the music industry, I ain't give a f**k about nobody but us," Birdman said during his acceptance speech. "I wanted to be the best. It was nothing less for us and my brother motivated me a lot. I had some young soldiers with me that handled their business and we put the numbers up. For real, for real, we're the best that ever did it."



Congratulations to Birdman and Slim!