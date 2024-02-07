Cash Money’s Birdman & Slim Receive Keys To City Of New Orleans
By Tony M. Centeno
February 7, 2024
The founders of Cash Money Records have been recognized with the highest honor from their hometown.
During a ceremony held on Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Brian "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams with their own keys to the city of New Orleans. Later that day, Mayor Cantrell took to social media and posted photos of Birdman accepting his key. She also expressed her gratitude to the Williams brothers and praised them for their cultural contributions to New Orleans.
"Y’all better put some respect on Birdman and Slim name!!💥💥" Mayor Cantrell began.
"As a Son of the City of New Orleans, I admire your significant contributions to the music industry, steadfast encouragement of emerging artists, and your embodiment of the enduring the spirit of New Orleans through a lifelong commitment to community betterment," she continued. "On behalf of the City of New Orleans, we thank you for maintaining strong ties to your roots! Johnny and Gladys Williams would be PROUD."
Birdman and Slim received the keys to the city a few days after they were honored at the Emile Ball in Louisiana. On Friday, February 2, the Cash Money CEO's received a proclamation from New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas during the event at the Fillmore.
"When I got into the music industry, I ain't give a f**k about nobody but us," Birdman said during his acceptance speech. "I wanted to be the best. It was nothing less for us and my brother motivated me a lot. I had some young soldiers with me that handled their business and we put the numbers up. For real, for real, we're the best that ever did it."
Congratulations to Birdman and Slim!