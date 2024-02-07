Recalled Dairy Products May Be Linked To Deadly Listeria Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that recently recalled dairy products may be linked to a multi-state listeria outbreak that has left two people dead.

On Monday (February 5), Rizo-López Foods issued a recall for all of its dairy products made at its facility in Modesto, California, over concerns they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The dairy products were disturbed nationwide under various brands, including Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market.

You can find a complete list of the recalled products here.

The CDC said the dairy products could be responsible for a listeria outbreak across the following 11 states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

There have been a total of 26 reported infections, resulting in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths, one in Texas and one in California.

"In this outbreak, two people got sick during their pregnancy, and one person had a pregnancy loss. There are also two newborns in the case count for this outbreak because Listeria can be passed to newborns during pregnancy," the CDC noted.

For many people, listeria infections rarely cause serious illness. However, adults aged 65 or older, pregnant women and their newborns, and people with weakened immune systems can experience numerous symptoms, including fever, flu-like symptoms, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures.