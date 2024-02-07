Stove God made a solid name for himself in the underground rap scene under his former alias Aaron Cooks. After coming up under the management of Brand Nubian's Lord Jamar, his career continued to skyrocket once he teamed up Busta Rhymes' The Conglomerate. Cooks describes his time under his mentor's wing as "Hip-Hop college" after he witnessed Busta's creative process in the studio and absorbed everything possible from the Leaders of the New School artist's on-stage persona.



The Blockbusta rapper eventually introduced him to Roc Marciano, who provided him with the immaculate sounds for his debut project. Cooks says he was inspired to switch up his stage name during his studio sessions with Roc. The Stove God has been cookin' ever since he dropped their joint LP Reasonable Drought in 2020. His confident wordplay and intimidating cadences over Marci's timeless production continues to impress the masses to this day.



"When me and Roc was putting together the Reasonable Drought, it was just some s**t that I was saying all the time that just came organic," Cooks explains. "It wasn't like I was looking for a new name or it was just something I was saying while I was recording Reasonable Drought. When me and Roc would talk, I'd just be like, 'Yeah, Stove God coming.. Stove God Season.'"



Following his debut, the "In The Kitchen" rapper collaborated with established MC's like French Montana, 2 Chainz, Boldy James and The Alchemist. He signed with Babygrande Records back in 2021 and dropped singles like "Dope" featuring French and "That's The Game." He went on to appear on Westside Gunn's 2020 album Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, which Cooks believes was his true breakthrough moment in Hip-Hop. Three years later, he landed on five tracks from Westside Gunn's And The You Pray For Me and appeared on Benny's "One Foot In." Benny and Cooks made their latest collaboration in L.A. during a session with Hit-Boy.



"I got a couple records with Hit," Cooks says. "I got one that me and [Westside Gunn] worked on and then I got one that I got just on some solo s**t."

