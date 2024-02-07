The Best Pizza Spot Open In Kentucky

Pizza, a universal delight that transcends borders and tastes, has become a nationwide culinary favorite.

Its irresistible allure lies in the harmonious marriage of flavors, the variety of melted cheese and the endless possibilities for customization. Many are addicted to the magnetic charm that makes pizza a cherished and beloved masterpiece.

Love Food determined the most “perfect” pizza in the state:

“Whether you prefer New York's foldable slices, puffy Neapolitan pizzas with simple toppings, or Chicago's loaded deep-dish pies, you'll find what you're looking for in America's best pizzerias. From takeout joints and hole-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners, and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around, we've scoured the reviews to find the most perfect pizza in every state.”The best pizza in Arizona is Cibo in Phoenix:

"This intimate pizza restaurant is located in a restored 1930s bungalow with an inviting, tree-filled patio, making it the perfect escape from the chaos of the city. Cibo serves ultra-thin, ultra-fresh, Neapolitan-style red or white pizzas with blistered crusts, and has great gluten-free pizza too. The Diavola (with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy salami), followed by a Nutella crêpe, is a winning order."

In Kentucky, Chef’s Cut Pizzeria in Louisville is the best pizza:

"This casual neighborhood joint, with the motto 'where family meets food', is where people go for sports games, drinks deals, pizza, and home delivery. Customers love how the pizza crusts are crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside, buttery, and topped with Parmesan. If you don’t know what to order, go for the Hot Brown Pizza, which comes loaded with bacon, turkey, tomato, alfredo sauce, mozzarella and provolone."