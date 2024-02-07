The Best Pizza Spot Open In Texas

Pizza, a universal delight that transcends borders and tastes, has become a nationwide culinary favorite.

Its irresistible allure lies in the harmonious marriage of flavors, the variety of melted cheese and the endless possibilities for customization. Many are addicted to the magnetic charm that makes pizza a cherished and beloved masterpiece.

Love Food determined the most “perfect” pizza in the state:

“Whether you prefer New York's foldable slices, puffy Neapolitan pizzas with simple toppings, or Chicago's loaded deep-dish pies, you'll find what you're looking for in America's best pizzerias. From takeout joints and hole-in-the-wall spots to restaurants, diners, and cafés that sling the tastiest slices and pies around, we've scoured the reviews to find the most perfect pizza in every state.”The best pizza in Arizona is Cibo in Phoenix:

"This intimate pizza restaurant is located in a restored 1930s bungalow with an inviting, tree-filled patio, making it the perfect escape from the chaos of the city. Cibo serves ultra-thin, ultra-fresh, Neapolitan-style red or white pizzas with blistered crusts, and has great gluten-free pizza too. The Diavola (with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy salami), followed by a Nutella crêpe, is a winning order."

In Texas, there are two spots tied for the best pizza places in the state.

The first is Home Slice Pizza in Austin:

“Home Slice serves crisp New York–style pizza in a hip (yet cozy) setting. You can order from a daily selection of pies by the slice, build your own pizza, or choose from the menu. Favorites include the White Clam pizza, which comes with chopped clams, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, oregano, and pecorino, and the New York classic: pepperoni and mushrooms. There are three Austin locations, and a spot in Houston too.”

The title also goes to Southern Yankee Crafthouse in Houston:

“Houstonians flock to this lively brew pub to feast on Neapolitan-style pizzas made with traditionally prepared three-day dough, accompanied by a rotating selection of 15 craft beers from its own brewery. Southern Yankee Crafthouse is family-owned and operated, and fans rave about the friendly service and warm welcome. Toppings are less traditional, and a big favorite is the Pickle Pizza – made with Parmigiano cream, house pickles, roasted fingerling potatoes, and a drizzle of ranch dressing. The wood-fired chicken wings are also a must-order.”