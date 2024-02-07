The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In Arizona

Romantic getaways are where love meets breathtaking landscapes.

From tranquil countryside retreats to seaside serenades or city lights, these destinations are responsible for crafting unforgettable moments for couples. Let each second here be a celebration of love, forming memories that linger for a lifetime, promising shared experiences to cherish eternally.

Thrillist put together a list of the most romantic getaway in every state:

“If the Book of Love was an atlas, it would be full of dreamy small towns, lakeside villages, gobsmacking natural vistas, luxe hotel spas, and cozy mountain cabins. Everybody does romance a little differently, and throughout the US there are infinite romantic getaways to help you speak your own love language.

With that in mind, we asked our smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid in an effort to help you track down the most romantic escape in every state. Whether you prefer a vineyard in bloom or a roadside love nest, a grand adventure or a quiet place to canoodle, you’ll be sure to find something to help write the next chapter of your love story.”

In Arizona, Scottsdale is where romance thrives:

“Scottsdale’s entire raison d'être, for the last several decades, has been the art of rest and relaxation. Lucky for you, all of that R&R has begotten a third, equally elusive R: romance. Aside from the bachelor and bachelorette parties romping through Old Town, there are plenty of more peaceful ways to celebrate love in this desert city: candlelit Italian dinners at Fat Ox; couples spa treatments at one of the more than 50 resorts around town (including Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, where Beyoncé and Jay-Z honeymooned); watching the sun set behind the mountains to reveal twinkling stars at ADERO. If you need to de-stress after planning the perfect romantic vacation, here’s a way to kill two birds with one stone.”