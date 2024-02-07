The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In Nevada

Romantic getaways are where love meets breathtaking landscapes.

From tranquil countryside retreats to seaside serenades or city lights, these destinations are responsible for crafting unforgettable moments for couples. Let each second here be a celebration of love, forming memories that linger for a lifetime, promising shared experiences to cherish eternally.

Thrillist put together a list of the most romantic getaway in every state:

“If the Book of Love was an atlas, it would be full of dreamy small towns, lakeside villages, gobsmacking natural vistas, luxe hotel spas, and cozy mountain cabins. Everybody does romance a little differently, and throughout the US there are infinite romantic getaways to help you speak your own love language.

With that in mind, we asked our smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid in an effort to help you track down the most romantic escape in every state. Whether you prefer a vineyard in bloom or a roadside love nest, a grand adventure or a quiet place to canoodle, you’ll be sure to find something to help write the next chapter of your love story.”

In Nevada, Lake Tahoe is where romance thrives:

“A couple's trip to Nevada necessitates a redirect from the Strip and the, uh, stripping, to the state's other wonders at Lake Tahoe. It's huge, surrounded by trees and snowbanks, looks spectacular during a sunset, and considered by some to be among the best lake towns in America. The snowboarding and skiing are pretty famous, but the place has just about every outdoor activity imaginable. Since it's a resort town, there are also plenty of gorgeous hotels, restaurants, and boutiques. And this is still Nevada, so there are places to play blackjack, if you're so inclined.”