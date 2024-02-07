The Most Romantic Weekend Getaway In Texas

Romantic getaways are where love meets breathtaking landscapes.

From tranquil countryside retreats to seaside serenades or city lights, these destinations are responsible for crafting unforgettable moments for couples. Let each second here be a celebration of love, forming memories that linger for a lifetime, promising shared experiences to cherish eternally.

Thrillist put together a list of the most romantic getaway in every state:

“If the Book of Love was an atlas, it would be full of dreamy small towns, lakeside villages, gobsmacking natural vistas, luxe hotel spas, and cozy mountain cabins. Everybody does romance a little differently, and throughout the US there are infinite romantic getaways to help you speak your own love language.

With that in mind, we asked our smartest and swooniest travel writers and editors to play travel agent Cupid in an effort to help you track down the most romantic escape in every state. Whether you prefer a vineyard in bloom or a roadside love nest, a grand adventure or a quiet place to canoodle, you’ll be sure to find something to help write the next chapter of your love story.”

In Texas, Padre Island National Seashore is where romance thrives:

“Quick note: We're not talking about South Padre Island, where you're more likely to find a beer bong than romance. We're talking about the Padre Island National Seashore, a much calmer stretch of beach with the NPS stamp of approval. You might spy some newborn turtles crawling out to the ocean, but if you miss the hatchlings, there's still windsurfing, kayaking, and sunbathing to keep you occupied. And you don't even have to book a hotel in the next town over—the campgrounds are open year-round.”