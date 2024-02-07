Travis Kelce Appears To Cast Doubt On Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Status

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to cast doubt about the chances his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, will be able to attend Super Bowl LVIII given her scheduled concerts in Japan this week.

“She’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything, but the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it,” Kelce said via TMZ Sports.

Swift is scheduled to relaunch the international leg of her 'Eras Tour' at the Tokyo Dome Thursday (February 8) night local time and play four shows though what would be early Saturday (February 10) morning in the U.S. The singer would then have to fly across the globe to Las Vegas for the Chiefs' game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

“It’s a brutal flight, but she’ll get on her plane right after the concert,” the source told Page Six.

On January 28, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Swift "could still get to the Super Bowl" due to "the international dateline" as Tokyo is 17 hours ahead and her concert would start at 1:00 a.m. Las Vegas time, "so the morning before, essentially," and she'd be able to arrive at some point Saturday night.