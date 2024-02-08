Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Lands Job With Playoff Team: Report
By Jason Hall
February 9, 2024
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly hiring former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to be their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Zimmer, 67, had previously held several jobs, including the defensive coordinator position, during his previous tenure with the Cowboys from 1994-2006. The veteran coach will replace former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who left to take the head coaching position with the NFC East Division rival Washington Commanders earlier this month.
"The #Cowboys interviewed a handful of candidates for the job after Dan Quinn left to become the head coach in Washington. They landed on a coach they know well: Mike Zimmer," Pelissero wrote on his X account.
The #Cowboys interviewed a handful of candidates for the job after Dan Quinn left to become the head coach in Washington. They landed on a coach they know well: Mike Zimmer. https://t.co/b1WCTo8l8X— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024
Zimmer is the third-winningest coach in Vikings history -- trailing only Hall of Famer Bud Grant (151-87-5) and Dennis Green (97-62) -- with a 72-56-1 record in eight seasons from 2014-21. The 67-year-old had last worked as an analyst/consultant for Jackson State under Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders -- who he coached in Dallas -- and was rumored to be target to join Sanders' Colorado staff.
Zimmer also previously worked as a defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2007 NFL season, as well as the Cincinnati Bengals from 2008 to 2013.