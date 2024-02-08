Former Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer Lands Job With Playoff Team: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly hiring former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer to be their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Zimmer, 67, had previously held several jobs, including the defensive coordinator position, during his previous tenure with the Cowboys from 1994-2006. The veteran coach will replace former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who left to take the head coaching position with the NFC East Division rival Washington Commanders earlier this month.

"The #Cowboys interviewed a handful of candidates for the job after Dan Quinn left to become the head coach in Washington. They landed on a coach they know well: Mike Zimmer," Pelissero wrote on his X account.