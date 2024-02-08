Johnny Galecki Reveals He Secretly Got Married & Welcomed A Daughter
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 8, 2024
Johnny Galecki surprised fans this week when he casually revealed that he's married and has a daughter. During a recent interview with Architectural Digest, the Big Bang Theory star revealed that he quietly tied the knot with Morgan Galecki and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Oona Evelnea. That makes Galecki a father of two; he shares a 4-year-old son Avery with his ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.
No other details about their marriage or when they welcomed their daughter were shared but AD did note that Morgan was pregnant at the time of their cover photo shoot and Oona was born "soon after." Galecki showed off his "Whimsically Gothic" Nashville mansion in the profile and shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram.
"Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," Galecki wrote. "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years. Also, thank you dearly and deeply to my sisters @pierceandward Let’s always remain outside of the box. XO."
The actor moved from Los Angeles to Nashville in 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started. He had lived in California for 30 years before the cross-country move and admitted to AD that he, "never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in.”