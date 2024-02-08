Johnny Galecki Reveals He Secretly Got Married & Welcomed A Daughter

Johnny Galecki surprised fans this week when he casually revealed that he's married and has a daughter. During a recent interview with Architectural Digest, the Big Bang Theory star revealed that he quietly tied the knot with Morgan Galecki and they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Oona Evelnea. That makes Galecki a father of two; he shares a 4-year-old son Avery with his ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

No other details about their marriage or when they welcomed their daughter were shared but AD did note that Morgan was pregnant at the time of their cover photo shoot and Oona was born "soon after." Galecki showed off his "Whimsically Gothic" Nashville mansion in the profile and shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram.