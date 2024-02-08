Lil Wayne, T-Pain & More To Perform During NBA All-Star Weekend

Before the All-Star Game, Weezy and WNBA M.V.P. A'ja Wilson will also serve as the assistant coaches for Stephen A. Smith's team during the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. They will face Shannon Sharpe's team, who has 50 Cent and Peyton Manning on staff as the assistant coach. The pool of celebrities who are expected to play in the Celebrity Game include singer Jennifer Hudson, rapper SiR, Anuel AA, streamer Kai Cenat, Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean and plenty more. The Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game will go down on Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Oil Stadium. You can see the full roster here.



The Celebrity Game precedes the HBCU Classic presented by AT&T where Grammy award-winner Coco Jones will perform the U.S. National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice & Sing." It also comes ahead of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which will feature events like the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. Fans can watch those events on TNT.



The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is happening Sunday night, February 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Babyface will kick off the festivities with the National Anthem. The game begins at 8 p.m. on TNT.

