Lil Wayne, T-Pain & More To Perform During NBA All-Star Weekend
By Tony M. Centeno
February 8, 2024
All-Star Weekend will be full of performances from plenty of top-tier artists.
Earlier this week, the NBA confirmed Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Zedd and more will hit the stage at the three-day NBA Crossover Concert Series ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis. Pain and Zedd will headline the event on Friday, February 16. Country stars Keith Urban and Walker Hayes will perform on Saturday, February 17. Lil Wayne will close out the series on Sunday, February 18, which will occur hours before the 73rd NBA All-Star Game begins. The concert series at the Indiana Convention Center will serve as the pregame for the main events.
Before the All-Star Game, Weezy and WNBA M.V.P. A'ja Wilson will also serve as the assistant coaches for Stephen A. Smith's team during the Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday. They will face Shannon Sharpe's team, who has 50 Cent and Peyton Manning on staff as the assistant coach. The pool of celebrities who are expected to play in the Celebrity Game include singer Jennifer Hudson, rapper SiR, Anuel AA, streamer Kai Cenat, Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean and plenty more. The Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game will go down on Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lucas Oil Stadium. You can see the full roster here.
The Celebrity Game precedes the HBCU Classic presented by AT&T where Grammy award-winner Coco Jones will perform the U.S. National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice & Sing." It also comes ahead of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, which will feature events like the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. Fans can watch those events on TNT.
The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is happening Sunday night, February 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Babyface will kick off the festivities with the National Anthem. The game begins at 8 p.m. on TNT.