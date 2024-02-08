"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish," RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier said in a press release. "'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!"



"This is crazy, love ya’ll so much!" Post and Swae said in a joint Instagram post.



"Sunflower" was the stand-out single from the animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack, which dropped back in 2018. The song was nominated for two categories, Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Prior to its latest accolade, "Sunflower" brought both Posty and Swae a lot of "firsts." It helped them earn their first-ever No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 as solo artists. It was also the first song to break the record for the highest certified song in RIAA history when it went 18x Platinum back in December.



Congratulations to Post Malone and Swae Lee!