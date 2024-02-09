Arizona City Has The Best Food Scene In The Entire State

Some cities are foodie paradises with an abundance of must-try restaurants, innovative pop-ups and unique street vendors. Every corner unveils a new culinary adventure, making these areas a haven for those who seek the artistry and pleasure of exceptional dining experiences.

Love Food has determined the best bites in every U.S. state that all food enthusiasts need to add to their bucket list:

"While most states are full of great food hubs, there is always one metropolis that stands out for its ability to put simply incredible food on plates, from beloved regional pizzas to fine dining tasting menus to mouth-watering food truck eats. The cities are the best of the best, so here’s where to go in each state and what to eat there."

The top foodie city in Arizona is Tucson:

"Tucson is quickly turning out to be Arizona’s best venue for food. Looking for something on the go? Famous Sonoran hot dogs – bacon-wrapped and topped with beans, onions and salsa – are served at El Guero Canelo. Sit down restaurants worth visiting include Boca Tacos y Tequila, helmed by former Top Chef contestant Maria Mazon, and the historic Grill at Hacienda Del Sol, where you can pair your dinner with sweeping desert views and more than 800 wines."