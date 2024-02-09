Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani debuted their newest duet on Friday (February 9). The beloved husband-and-wife duo reflect on their history together and embrace how their romance has grown in “Purple Irises.”

Stefani and Shelton began teasing the heartfelt single with hints on social media, including Stefani’s Instagram posts featuring purple flowers. She revealed a snippet of the unreleased duet on TikTok, and shortly afterward, confirmed the release date of her next collaboration with Shelton. Stefani and Shelton are set to deliver their debut live performance of “Purple Irises” during the pop powerhouse’s headlining Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate on Sunday (February 11). The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Fransisco 49ers on game day, hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Super Bowl will also feature a star-studded pregame lineup, including Reba McEntire (National Anthem), Post Malone (“America The Beautiful”) and Andra Day (“Lift Every Voice and Sing”), and Grammy Award-winning megastar Usher will headline the highly-anticipated halftime show.

Shelton and Stefani met in 2014 on the set of The Voice. They confirmed their budding relationship the following year. They announced their engagement in 2020, and got married in July 2021 in a stunning ceremony on the country star’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Over the years, Stefani and Shelton have released several collaborations together, including “Happy Anywhere,” “Nobody But You,” and their cover of “Love Is Alive,” a 1980s classic by The Judds, which appears on a star-studded tribute album honoring the legendary mother-daughter duo.

Listen to the couple’s newest collaboration, “Purple Irises,” here: