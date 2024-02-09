James Charles Surprise Drops First Ever Song 'Call Me Back'

James Charles is putting out original music. The popular beauty YouTuber released his very first song called "Call Me Back" on Friday, February 9th. Before the song hit YouTube, Charles held an intimate performance for fans on Thursday, February 8th. Popular Twitter account Pop Crave shared a fan-captured video from the event which showed Charles belting the emotional track in front of what seemed to be a house burning down on the stage.

This isn't Charles' first time singing for his followers. In 2021, the makeup artist uploaded a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's breakout hit "Driver's License." The cover received positive reactions from his followers in the comments section. "Wow!!! James you can really sing," one commenter wrote. "I never knew he's a good singer, he should keep it up! He has a lot of potential!"