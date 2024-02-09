James Charles Surprise Drops First Ever Song 'Call Me Back'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 9, 2024
James Charles is putting out original music. The popular beauty YouTuber released his very first song called "Call Me Back" on Friday, February 9th. Before the song hit YouTube, Charles held an intimate performance for fans on Thursday, February 8th. Popular Twitter account Pop Crave shared a fan-captured video from the event which showed Charles belting the emotional track in front of what seemed to be a house burning down on the stage.
This isn't Charles' first time singing for his followers. In 2021, the makeup artist uploaded a cover of Olivia Rodrigo's breakout hit "Driver's License." The cover received positive reactions from his followers in the comments section. "Wow!!! James you can really sing," one commenter wrote. "I never knew he's a good singer, he should keep it up! He has a lot of potential!"
Charles has clearly been honing his craft as the video footage from his performance last night features the YouTuber singing some impressive notes. Fans in the video can be seen with their jaws dropped in reaction to Charles' vocals.
The influencer has yet to announce any other music plans but in a recent Instagram post, he did allude to one of his past singing moments that became a meme. "and the grammy goes to… james charles for bring me little water sylvie!!!!" he captioned a photo dump posted on Grammys Sunday, February 4th.