Nevada City Has The Best Food Scene In The Entire State

Some cities are foodie paradises with an abundance of must-try restaurants, innovative pop-ups and unique street vendors. Every corner unveils a new culinary adventure, making these areas a haven for those who seek the artistry and pleasure of exceptional dining experiences.

Love Food has determined the best bites in every U.S. state that all food enthusiasts need to add to their bucket list:

"While most states are full of great food hubs, there is always one metropolis that stands out for its ability to put simply incredible food on plates, from beloved regional pizzas to fine dining tasting menus to mouth-watering food truck eats. The cities are the best of the best, so here’s where to go in each state and what to eat there."

The top foodie city in Nevada is Las Vegas:

"From steakhouses to sushi, Las Vegas definitely knows how to feed its guests. Bazaar Meat By José Andrés is an incredible fine dining experience and the celebrity chef restaurant offering in the city is second to none – there's Restaurant Guy Savoy, CUT By Wolfgang Puck and many others. From the famous all-you-can-eat buffets to the traditional Vegas shrimp cocktail, there isn't much you won't find here."