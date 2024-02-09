New Mexico City Has The Best Food Scene In The Entire State

Some cities are foodie paradises with an abundance of must-try restaurants, innovative pop-ups and unique street vendors. Every corner unveils a new culinary adventure, making these areas a haven for those who seek the artistry and pleasure of exceptional dining experiences.

Love Food has determined the best bites in every U.S. state that all food enthusiasts need to add to their bucket list:

"While most states are full of great food hubs, there is always one metropolis that stands out for its ability to put simply incredible food on plates, from beloved regional pizzas to fine dining tasting menus to mouth-watering food truck eats. The cities are the best of the best, so here’s where to go in each state and what to eat there."

The top foodie city in New Mexico is the popular and bustling destination Santa Fe:

"Santa Fe is home to Maria's, a go-to for quality tacos and fajitas, great breakfasts at the likes of Tia Sophia's and Cowgirl – a New Mexican-Texan barbecue shack famous for its barbecue brisket and grilled shishito peppers. You can find the state's signature green chilli cheeseburger at Atrisco Cafe & Bar and the green chilli enchiladas from Horseman's Haven."