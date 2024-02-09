Passenger Dies Mid Flight After Coughing Up Blood In Horrific Scene

Passengers on a Lufthansa flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Munich, Germany, were left horrified after a 63-year-old man died in the middle of the flight.

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified man was feeling ill before the flight took off. The flight crew checked on the man, and the pilot asked if any doctors were on the plane. A man answered the pilot's call and checked the man's pulse. After giving him some chamomile tea, the doctor said the man was fine to fly.

Unfortunately, the man's condition worsened once the flight took off. The man started coughing up blood, which splattered over the cabin walls.

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming," passenger Karin Missfelder told Swiss news outlet Blick.

The flight crew spent roughly 30 minutes trying to resuscitate the man unsuccessfully. The plane then returned to Bangkok, and the passengers were forced to disembark.

After a delay of several hours, the other passengers were rebooked on alternative flights.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. We also regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of this flight," Lufthansa said in a statement to the Daily Mail. "Please understand that we generally cannot provide any further details in the event of medical emergencies for reasons of privacy."