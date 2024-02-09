WATCH: Earthquake Rocks FOX Sports Studio During Live Broadcast

An estimated 15,401 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday. The Malibu earthquake was reported hours after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Hawaii on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located off the Pāhala and centered at a depth of 34.6 kilometers (about 21.5 miles). An estimated 76 residents said they felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday afternoon.

Several other earthquakes were reported in California during recent months. A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck California last Friday (February 2), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located off the Northern California coast near the San Francisco Zoo and centered at a depth of 9.9 kilometers (about 6.15 miles).

California was previously struck by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake nine days prior. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles), with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reporting that it was located near the San Jacinto fault.

"This quake is M4.2 2 miles SW of San Bernardino. Location is pretty deep (15 km) very close to the San Jacinto fault. That part of the fault is generally locked - it had a M7 in the 19th century. We often see small quakes like this below locked segments," Jones wrote on her X account.

A separate 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck California earlier in January. The natural disaster was located in Lytle Creek, which is located about 12 miles from Rancho Cucamonga and centered at a depth of 8.8 kilometers (about 5.5 miles) on January 5, according to the United States Geological Survey.