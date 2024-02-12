Beloved Seattle Restaurant Closing This Week After Over 35 Years

A beloved Italian restaurant in Seattle will be permanently closing its doors this week after more than 35 years of service. Suzette Jarding, the owner of Ristorante Machiavelli, said the eatery will shut down on Thursday, February 15, according to KING 5.

The Capitol Hill restaurant, known for its affordable prices and casual atmosphere, just opened a second location in Edmonds last year. Ristorante Machiavelli saw rave reviews from both local and national press, sustaining a consistent and dedicated customer base since 1988.

Jarding said closing the restaurant is possibly the "hardest decision" she's ever had to make.

"It's really hard, I wanted this to carry on forever," she told reporters. “I know what this place means to people. I've always known that, and that's what makes me so sad, that people will be losing a special part of Seattle."

The restaurant owner cited several reasons influencing her choice to shutter Ristorante Machiavelli.

"It's been tough since the pandemic for sure,” Jarding explained. “The foot traffic in this part of the neighborhood has definitely been down; staffing has been a challenge, a lot of people in the back of the house live in outlying areas, and it's hard to find parking."

Despite the heartbreak, she expressed her gratitude to both customers and staff for their loyalty and service.

There is some good news, though. Ristorante Machiavelli has a second location in Edmonds that will remain open.