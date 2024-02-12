Bystander Kills Suspect Who Fatally Stabbed Police Officer

A man who witnessed a suspect stabbing a New Mexico police officer shot the suspect. The Las Cruces Police Department said that Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez responded to a trespassing call on Sunday (February 11) night.

When he arrived, he confronted the trespassing suspect, who then attacked him and stabbed him at least once.

A bystander who witnessed the attack pulled out a gun and shot the suspect. Once the suspect was down, the bystander rushed to Hernandez's patrol car and used the police radio to call for help.

Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 29-year-old suspect was not identified.

"I am horrified to hear of the murder of a young officer in Las Cruces last night. Officer Hernandez was, by all accounts, a dedicated and brave public servant and an outstanding son, husband, and father," New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement.