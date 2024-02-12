How You Can Meet The Doobie Brothers On Their Tour In New York City

The Doobie Brothers are hitting the road this summer on their 2024 tour, and a few of the band's biggest fans will be joining them at their New York City stop at the iconic Madison Square Garden for a weekend they'll never forget.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and three friends will fly to New York in August to see the band rock Madison Square Garden during their NYC tour stop. Before the show, the group will go shopping and eat at a restaurant of their choice with a gift card, then head to the show where they'll enjoy the concert right from the front row. They'll remember the experience forever when they meet the band backstage to get their favorite Doobie Brother's song lyrics signed on some merch to take home.

The Doobie Brothers' 2024 tour kicks off on June 15th in Seattle, Washington, and takes the band across the country, stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Tulsa, Tampa, Atlanta, New York, Boston, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, St. Louis and more, before wrapping up on August 30th in Salt Lake City, Utah. And joining the band on their cross-country trek are Steve Winwood and The Robert Cray Band on select dates. See a full list of tour dates below.