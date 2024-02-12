Off-Duty Cops Kill Female Shooter At Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

By Bill Galluccio

February 12, 2024

Lakewood Church in Houston
Photo: Corbis News

A woman opened fire during a Spanish-language service at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, was fatally shot by a pair of off-duty police officers.

Authorities said the woman, who has not been identified, stormed into the church, which was packed with thousands of people, wearing a trench coat and armed with a long gun.

A five-year-old child, who entered the church with the woman, was injured and is in critical condition, while a 57-year-old man shot in the leg.

A Houston police officer and a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission agent confronted the woman, who also claimed to have a bomb, and shot her.

“I want to commend those officers. She had a long gun and it could have been a lot worse,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. “But they stepped up and they did their job, and I want to thank them for that.”

Authorities searched the woman and her vehicle but did not find a bomb.

Investigators have not identified a motive for the shooting.

