WATCH: Police Officer Fires Through Windshield After Being Hit By Car

The Columbus, Ohio, Police Department released shocking body camera footage showing the moment that a sergeant opened fire after being struck by a driver in a stolen car.

Last Wednesday (February 12), officers responded to reports of a stolen car. They quickly located the blue 2015 Toyota Corolla and tried to stop the vehicle.

The female driver refused to stop, and after a brief chase, the officers pulled back and stopped following her. About 30 minutes later, they located her at a Sheetz gas station and planned to deploy stop sticks in the road, WBNS reported.

The woman quickly sped away into another parking. Officers tried to box the woman in, but she kept evading them. As the woman was trying to leave the parking lot, the sergeant pulled out his gun and ordered her to stop and get out of the vehicle.

Instead, she sped toward the officer and hit him. He managed to hold onto the hood of the car and fired multiple rounds through the windshield. The officer fell off the hood as the driver sped across the street.

Several other officers approached the vehicle and ordered her to get out, but she again refused and sped away. She then struck two other cars before coming to a stop.

She got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was then transported to the hospital in serious condition. The officer was also taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Holly Graham, was charged with felonious assault for causing serious physical harm to a peace officer.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT