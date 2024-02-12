WATCH: Survivors Flee From Deadly, Fiery Plane Crash On Florida Highway

Shocking video shows three survivors of a deadly plane crash running away from the flaming wreckage on a Florida highway. The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Interstate 75 Friday afternoon (February 9), killing two people onboard and sparking a massive fire on the busy road.

Footage obtained by NBC News shows Kyle Cavaliere, a civilian, rushing over to help the survivors fleeing from the crash site. The three survivors yelled about the pilots still inside the Bombardier Challenger 600 as the fire spewed thick black smoke into the air.

Deputies have "tentatively" identified the victims killed in the crash Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy and second-in-command Ian Frederick Hofman. The survivors, identified as crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, and passengers Aaron Baker and Audra Green, were taken to the hospital for treatment for their injuries, officials confirmed.

Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck and a 2023 Nissan Armada SUV were damaged during the plane crash. The pickup truck driver, identified as a 48-year-old Naples man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The occupants of the SUV, identified as three females, were not hurt.

Authorities and the Federal Aviation Administration shut down both lanes of traffic for hours as they investigated the crash. According to officials, the private jet departed from Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and was on its way to Naples Airport. Reporters said the plane was owned by charter company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide.

Audio recordings from Naples Airport air traffic control revealed the aircraft "lost both engines" before it crashed less than a mile away from the airport, NBC 2 reported.

"Challenger Hop-A-Jet 823, lost both engines, emergency, I’m making an emergency landing," the pilot told air traffic controllers. "We’re cleared to land, but we’re not going to make the runway. We’ve lost both engines."

FAA said a preliminary report about the fiery plane crash can be expected in 30 days. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.