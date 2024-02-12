WATCH: UCLA Players React To DeShaun Foster Revealed As Head Coach

A video shared online shows the UCLA football team reacting to the re-hiring of former running backs coach Hall of Fame alum DeShaun Foster as head coach on Monday (February 12).

Foster, 44, spent the past seven seasons working as the Bruins' running backs coach before accepting the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The UCLA Hall of Fame running back was announced as the team's next head coach on Monday, three days after Chip Kelly's decision to accept the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State.

"We want somebody that wants to be a Bruin. Well, we didn't get somebody that wants to be a Bruin, we got a Bruin. Come on out, coach. Your new head coach," said athletic director Martin Jarmond before Foster took the stage, which was met by an excited cheer and hugs from the team.