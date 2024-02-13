Chris Brown Announces Plans For 'The 11:11 Tour'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2024
Chris Brown is hitting the road for a new tour, but there's a catch.
On Tuesday, February 13, the acclaimed R&B singer made an announcement about his next tour. In a post he uploaded to his Instagram Story, Brown confirmed that he plans to visit his fans around the country during "The 11:11 Tour." Unfortunately, he couldn't reveal any of the dates due to his management's request. However, he did say that he plans to kick things off in "early summer time."
"Hey TEAM BREEZY... Management has asked me to wait on revealing the tour DATES until we confirm all venues," he wrote.
"When’s the tour? Early Summer time," CB confirmed. "What’s the name of the tour? The 11:11 Tour.”
A formal announcement is imminent, but his post is enough to give fans a heads up. The tour will come in support of his latest album 11:11. The 22-track project features songs like his Grammy-nominated hit "Summer Too Hot" along with other songs like "Sensational" with Lojay and Davido and "Nightmares" with Byron Messia. It also has other collaborations with Future, MAETA and Fridayy. As of this report, it's not clear if Breezy will invite any of those artists to open up for him.
Chris Brown has spent the past seven years touring annually excluding the two years tours were shut down during the pandemic. The last time he performed was during his "Under The Influence Tour," which took him all around The U.K., Europe and Jamaica. Prior to that, he joined forces with Lil Baby for their U.S. "One Of Them Ones Tour."
Stay tuned for the official dates to Chris Brown's next tour.