Democrat Tom Suozzi Wins New York's Third District In Special Election

Democrat Tom Suozzi won New York's Third Congressional District in a special election on Tuesday (February 13). Suozzi's win flips the seat back to Democrats, who held it for a decade before Republican George Santos won in 2022.

Suozzi's victory hurts Republicans, who hold a razor-thin edge in the House of Representatives and have struggled to pass legislation due to intra-party fighting with the more conservative members. It also gives Democrats a boost as they head into the general election, hoping to regain their majority in the House, maintain the presidency, and increase their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

The special election was held to replace Santos, who was expelled from Congress following numerous scandals throughout his first term. Shortly after Santos was elected, it was revealed that he fabricated most of his professional experience and details about his personal life.

Santos was also charged with 23 counts in two federal indictments related to fraud and campaign finance law violations.