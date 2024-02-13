House Votes To Impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

By Bill Galluccio

February 14, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Holds Media Availability In Eagle Pass, Texas
Photo: John Moore / Getty Images News / Getty Images

After failing last week, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday (February 13) by a vote of 214 to 213.

It is just the second time in history that the House has impeached a Cabinet official. The last time it happened was in 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached. Belknap resigned ahead of the vote and was acquitted following a trial in the Senate.

Mayorkas is accused of a "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" for failing to secure the border between the United States and Mexico.

The impeachment now moves to the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet indicated how he plans to move forward. He could decide to hold a trial, which would require a two-thirds majority vote to remove Mayorkas from office. He could also move to dismiss the charges.

