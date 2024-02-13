Jess Hilarious Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2024
Jess Hilarious just announced that she's expecting her second child.
On Tuesday morning, February 13, the new co-host of The Breakfast Club revealed that she's pregnant. During the show, her boyfriend Chris called in with a special tribute to his lovely lady on her birthday. That's when he shared his excitement about their incoming "bundle of joy." Afterward, the comedian confirmed that she's three months pregnant with child no. 2.
"Yes I am pregnant," Jess said with a massive grin on her face. "Yes I am three months. So I'm 13 weeks. Thank you baby, I love you!"
This will be the comedian's second child. She has an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship. DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God couldn't contain their excitement for Jess as they congratulated her live on-air.
Jess Hilarious made the announcement following her first week on The Breakfast Club. She joined the show following a year-long search for a third co-host. During her time with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, she's been apart of several memorable interviews with the likes of Sexyy Red, Tee Grizzley, City Girls, and others.
Congratulations to Jess Hilarious!