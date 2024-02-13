Jess Hilarious Announces She's Pregnant With Her Second Child

Jess Hilarious just announced that she's expecting her second child.



On Tuesday morning, February 13, the new co-host of The Breakfast Club revealed that she's pregnant. During the show, her boyfriend Chris called in with a special tribute to his lovely lady on her birthday. That's when he shared his excitement about their incoming "bundle of joy." Afterward, the comedian confirmed that she's three months pregnant with child no. 2.



"Yes I am pregnant," Jess said with a massive grin on her face. "Yes I am three months. So I'm 13 weeks. Thank you baby, I love you!"