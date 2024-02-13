Judge Suggests Fani Willis Could Be Removed From Trump Interference Case

The judge overseeing the sprawling election interference against former President Donald Trump suggested that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be disqualified from the case over allegations of misconduct.

Willis is facing accusations that she financially benefitted from appointing Nathan Wade as the top prosecutor in the case. Willis was engaged in a relationship with Wade, who is currently going through a divorce. In court filings, it was revealed that Wade paid for several expensive vacations with Willis.

"I think it's clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one," Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said. "The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again, if there even was one. And so because I think it's possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations."

On Thursday, McAfee will hold another hearing, where he will hear from witnesses in the District Attorney's office. Willis and Wade may also be called to testify during the hearing.

"I don't see how I can make that determination on the front end without live testimony subject to cross-examination," Judge McAfee said. "With each one of these witnesses, I would defer the ruling until we get further into the hearing itself."