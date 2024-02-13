Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album And North American Tour

By Katrina Nattress

February 13, 2024

The 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bob Dylan - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are hitting the road later this year on their "Love Earth Tour." The 16-date run will be in support of their upcoming album FU##N' UP, which is due out on April 26.

“In the spirit it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers,” Young said in a statement. “I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

The band has released a handful of albums since reuniting in 2018. FU##IN UP is the follow-up to 2022's World Record. See the full list of tour dates below.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 "Love Earth Tour" Dates

04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/08 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05/14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.