Neil Young And Crazy Horse Announce New Album And North American Tour

Neil Young & Crazy Horse are hitting the road later this year on their "Love Earth Tour." The 16-date run will be in support of their upcoming album FU##N' UP, which is due out on April 26.

“In the spirit it’s offered… made this for the Horse lovers,” Young said in a statement. “I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

The band has released a handful of albums since reuniting in 2018. FU##IN UP is the follow-up to 2022's World Record. See the full list of tour dates below.

Neil Young & Crazy Horse 2024 "Love Earth Tour" Dates

04/24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/25 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/05 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/08 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

05/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

05/12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05/14 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

05/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

05/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island